- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- Humaid bin Rashid issues Law regulating procurement, contracts, inventory management in Ajman Govern ..
Humaid Bin Rashid Issues Law Regulating Procurement, Contracts, Inventory Management In Ajman Government
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 08:15 PM
AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued Law No. (3) of 2025 concerning procurement, contracts, and inventory management in the Ajman Government, as part of the emirate’s efforts to strengthen financial governance and modernise its administrative systems in line with international best practices.
The new law aims to regulate purchasing operations, contract management, and the handling of government assets to ensure the highest levels of economic efficiency, transparency, equal opportunity, and fairness.
It also seeks to safeguard and manage public assets effectively while embedding the principles of integrity, openness, and sound governance across all stages of government contracting.
Key provisions of the law include unifying rules and procedures for procurement and inventory management across government entities, activating an electronic procurement system to enhance user-friendliness and ensure confidentiality and reliability, as well as establishing precise mechanisms for bid evaluation, awarding, contracting, and implementation in the public interest.
The law, which will come into effect 30 days after its issuance, also requires government entities to adopt annual procurement plans and prioritise sustainable procurement practices that consider economic, social, and environmental dimensions, in line with Ajman’s smart transformation strategy and sustainability initiatives.
The Ajman Government affirmed that the law represents a milestone in developing the emirate’s financial and administrative framework, reflecting the leadership’s commitment to global standards of transparency, governance, and fiscal responsibility, while strengthening Ajman’s competitiveness at both the local and international levels.
Recent Stories
Humaid bin Rashid issues Law regulating procurement, contracts, inventory manage ..
Dubai to host 46th edition of Big 5 Global on 24th November
LHC summons NAB chairman in contempt case
Large scale relief, rescue operation in progress in city after recent rains: Sha ..
Three more PTI activists sentenced for imprisonment in Nov 26 case
Balochistan to accelerate agricultural projects for climate resilience & rural p ..
President Asif Ali Zardari, calls for unity, reforms on Quaid-e-Azam’s 77th de ..
DFSA, Securities and Futures Commission bolster ties in supervising cross-border ..
ADB, CAREC designate HSA as global CoEs
Crackdown against profiteers continues in Paharpur
Calligraphy & paintings by young artists showcased at Punjab Arts Council
Ratta Amral Police conducted crackdown on liquor suppliers, 7 held
More Stories From Middle East
-
Humaid bin Rashid issues Law regulating procurement, contracts, inventory management in Ajman Govern ..8 minutes ago
-
Dubai to host 46th edition of Big 5 Global on 24th November8 minutes ago
-
DFSA, Securities and Futures Commission bolster ties in supervising cross-border investment manageme ..23 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Narrative Forum 21 in Cairo explores AI in storytelling38 minutes ago
-
29th IRENA Council to advance global dialogue on energy security, supply chains53 minutes ago
-
UAE President, King of Bahrain discuss bilateral ties, regional developments1 hour ago
-
Saud bin Saqr witnesses first trial flight of electric flying vehicle in Ras Al Khaimah2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler witnesses inspiring speeches at 14th IGCF2 hours ago
-
Ahmed bin Saeed chairs Dubai Health Board meeting2 hours ago
-
FAHR launches AI-powered HR Assistant2 hours ago
-
UAE President welcomed by King of Bahrain on fraternal visit2 hours ago
-
UAE Media Council highlights regional importance of International Government Communication Forum3 hours ago