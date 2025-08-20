Humaid bin Rashid receives Sara Al Amiri, reviews preparations for new academic year

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, today received Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of Education, at the Ajman Ruler’s Court.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Humaid was briefed by Al Amiri on the latest updates and preparations of the Ministry of Education for the launch of the 2025–2026 academic year.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid emphasised that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, places exceptional importance on education as the solid foundation for building a nation and as a vital driver of sustainable development.

He noted that the UAE’s continued focus on education reflects the wise leadership’s firm belief that investing in human minds is the most valuable and sustainable form of investment. He also praised the national plans and initiatives aimed at developing curricula and adopting modern teaching methods that prepare a generation capable of keeping pace with global transformations and serving the nation with competence and dedication.

Sheikh Humaid commended the Ministry of Education’s efforts to enhance the education system and raise its standards, and highlighted the pivotal role of teachers, administrators, and educational staff. He affirmed that the synergy of these efforts will contribute significantly to the success of the new academic year.

For his part, H.H. Sheikh Ammar praised the Ruler of Ajman’s close follow-up and support for all educational institutions in the emirate, ensuring that their needs are met to guarantee the success of the new school year and achieve competitiveness and sustainability in this vital sector.

The Crown Prince of Ajman stressed that education remains a top priority for the emirate, recognising its crucial role in nurturing conscious and creative individuals and in strengthening their contribution to their nation and society.