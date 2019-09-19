UrduPoint.com
Humaid Charity Foundation To Build 10 Villas In Ajman Worth AED8.4 Million

Thu 19th September 2019

Humaid Charity Foundation to build 10 villas in Ajman worth AED8.4 million

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2019) The Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation has signed contracts for the construction of 10 residential villas in Helio 1 area in the Emirate of Ajman, valued at AED8,450,000.

Sheikha Azza bint Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Foundation, said that the project is scheduled to be completed within 12 months, emphasising that providing adequate housing for citizen will support family stability and social cohesion. She pointed out that the Foundation will implement a number of other projects during the coming period.

The contracts were signed by the Foundation's Director-General, with Saud Building Contracting and La Casa Building Contracting.

The gesture is part of the directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, to provide a decent life for UAE citizens, especially the low-income families.

