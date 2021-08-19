Human costs of climate change surpass wars, conflicts: TBHF Director

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2021) On World Humanitarian Day, observed annually on 19th August, Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), a Sharjah-based global humanitarian charity, said, "Natural disasters and imposing climate change records have been leading on humanitarian crises and disasters exceeding impacts of wars and conflicts.

"In 2020, 9.8 million men, women and children were directly impacted by wars, while 30 million people were displaced globally due to climate change and extreme weather conditions. These numbers are set to rise significantly this year following a series of record-breaking weather events such as devastating wildfires, heatwaves and flooding in different regions worldwide.

"The 2021 World Humanitarian Day focuses on the immediate human costs incurred by the climate crises, most notably displacement, poverty, lack of access to basic needs and infrastructure. The United Nations (UN) has issued a wake-up call to presidents, heads of states and governments on behalf of affected peoples and communities, stressing that 'time is running out and immediate measures should be taken to protect the most vulnerable people'."

Al Hammadi remarked that under the directives of H.

H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of TBHF, the non-profit collaborates with regional and international humanitarian organisations to develop response strategies to enable the delivery of effective emergency relief services in affected countries and regions.

Al Hammadi added, "TBHF successfully responded to several humanitarian challenges worldwide during 2020 and 2021, including those induced by climate change. TBHF implemented 39 projects, some of which were in support of victims of floods and natural disasters that had negatively impacted economies and industrial sectors of the affected countries."

Al Hammadi said that TBHF’s solidarity with the most vulnerable communities in the region has been seen to raise efforts in providing bold and urgent action by training local crisis management teams in regions that show early signs of impending natural disasters. TBHF also focuses on social and vocational empowerment programmes and addresses gaps in the provision of essential services, healthcare, and education sectors in less fortunate communities in a bid to boost the capabilities of vulnerable communities in dealing with the humanitarian consequences of crises and disasters.