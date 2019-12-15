UrduPoint.com
Human Fraternity Document A Message To Humanity: European Parliamentarians

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 07:15 PM

Human Fraternity Document a message to humanity: European parliamentarians

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) During a forum held in Brussels, attended by Omar Ghobash, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Cultural Affairs, European parliamentarians and representatives of various religions called for the continued implementation and monitoring of the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together.

The document was signed on 4th February 2019 in Abu Dhabi by Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar.

In a speech during the 22nd Annual Intercultural Dialogue, Ghobash stressed that the UAE was founded on the concepts of tolerance, intellectual exchange, and cultural and economic openness.

Mohamed Issa Hamad Abushahab, UAE Ambassador to Belgium, said that the document is a key ethical reference that will help reduce differences and encourage dialogue in a troubled world.

Mairead McGuinness, First Vice-President of the European Parliament, praised the UAE’s efforts to uphold tolerance, noting that the document was signed in a region affected by instability.

The event, held by the Group of the European People's Party, EPP Group, witnessed many discussions that reflected deepening relations between the UAE and Europe, as well as their coordination in encouraging tolerance and dialogue while implementing the document’s articles.

