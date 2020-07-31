UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Human Fraternity Document A Source Of Inspiration: Pope Francis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 04:15 PM

Human Fraternity Document a source of inspiration: Pope Francis

VATICAN CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2020) His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, on Friday received Mohammed Abdul Salam, Secretary General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity.

Pope Francis expressed appreciation to the unlimited support given by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the Committee, and his keenness to translate the Document on Human Fraternity into practical steps.

He added that the Document has always been a source of inspiration to him and to His Eminence Dr.

Ahmed el-Tayyeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, to continue working for the peace and well-being of the mankind.

He also renewed his support to the Committee in its endeavours to realise the principles of the Document on Human Fraternity.

Pope Francis was briefed on the programmes and initiatives being implemented by the Committee, including Zayed Award for Human Fraternity and the Abrahamic Family House.

The meeting was attended by Yoannis Lahzi Gaid, former personal secretary to Pope Francis and member of the Committee.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Church Family

Recent Stories

Javed Murtaza appointed PCB's Chief Financial Offi ..

16 minutes ago

Youm-e-Istehsal to be observed on Aug 5 to express ..

22 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Sends Eid al-Adha Message to ..

23 minutes ago

Rescue DG’s appointment challenged before LHC

33 minutes ago

Asian Tour golf restart in doubt as Japan tourname ..

17 minutes ago

Medium flood likely in River Jhelum: FFD

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.