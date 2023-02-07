UrduPoint.com

Human Fraternity Is The Best Way For International Understanding And Cooperation: Nahyan Bin Mubarak

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 12:00 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 6th February, 2023 (WAM) – Human fraternity is the best way for understanding and cooperation to overcome all forms of difference as it provides strength and courage to deal with human diversity in a way that serves human societies, stated Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, in his keynote address at the Global Tolerance and Human Fraternity Summit.

‘’We are honored to follow the path of President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan who committed himself to tolerance and human fraternity as an essential component of the success of our country. The values ​​of tolerance, mercy, brotherhood and dialogue appear in his leadership of the UAE towards the future,'' Sheikh Nahyan told the two-day event, organised by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence and the Council of Muslim Elders in Abu Dhabi today.

He announced that his ministry will launch a sustaniability project under the theme ‘’Human Fraternity an enabling factor for sustainability''.

The two-day summit is part of the Human Fraternity Festival being held during the country's celebrations of the International Day of Human Fraternity and brings together a large number of prominent religious leaders who have contributed to the promotion of values ​​of tolerance and coexistence to discuss issues related to activating the role of the Global Tolerance Alliance so that its ideas can be transformed into initiatives and programmes, which various nations and peoples can benefit from to develop relations based on dialogue, coexistence, acceptance of the other, and belief in diversity.


The gathering, which was attended by representatives of the Vatican, Al-Azhar and the UN, will focus on four main topics: faith, diversity, peace and the planet.

