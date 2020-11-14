Human ingenuity, compassion, wisdom are needed to make transition to AI more inclusive, less disruptive, Nahyan bin Mubarak tells AI Conference

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2020) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, highlighted the importance of tolerance to the realisation of the economic and social benefits of Artificial Intelligence, AI.

"The question that comes to mind is: How can we maximise the opportunities created by the technology, while at the same time, nurture inclusiveness, address ethical questions and ensure safety and sustainability?" asked Sheikh Nahyan while addressing a conference on AI and human values, organised by his ministry in partnership with the Ministry of State for AI and Digital Economy, and Microsoft, as part of the activities of the 4th National Festival of Tolerance and Coexistence.

"I believe we must reflect on our shared human values as we try to answer this question. We all share certain values that define our global civilisation and can promote innovation for the common good. These values include a commitment to something greater than oneself, acceptance of personal responsibility, respect and caring for others and caring for other living things and the environment. These values are rooted in tolerance, coexistence, and human fraternity. Adherence to these values will help to deal humanely and effectively with the effects of technology on individuals and their communities. For example, we often hear that artificial intelligence may cause massive job displacement. What will happen to people whose jobs are replaced by intelligent machines? How will those displaced find new employment and career satisfaction?" Sheikh Nahyan said.

"Human ingenuity and compassion and wisdom are needed to make the transition to AI more inclusive and less disruptive for everyone. This is why tolerance and coexistence are so important to our future. We need to be concerned about the welfare of all human beings and to be willing to take action to see that everyone has a positive future to look forward to."

"We witness that concern acted upon daily here in the UAE. As you know, our country has a unique university of artificial intelligence. The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence seeks to prepare leaders and innovators in the field. The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is a visionary leader who advocates for the absolute necessity of integrating human values into the development and adoption of new technologies. He sees this as a basic requirement to ensure that our humanity is promoted rather than undermined. Under his wise leadership, we act on the conviction that tolerance must shape technological innovation," he added.

"My hope," Sheikh Nahyan stated, "is that what you do today will help to raise awareness of the importance of explicitly incorporating the values of tolerance and coexistence into every aspect of artificial intelligence.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Teleworking Applications, Sophia the Robot, and Frank Torres, Director of Public Policy, microsoft Azure Artificial Intelligence, also spoke at the conference.