Human Rights Organisation Condemns Houthi Violations In Yemen

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 10:45 PM

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) The Rasd Coalition, a Yemeni government body that monitors human rights violations in the country, has condemned the abuses committed by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia against women and children in Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, reported on Tuesday.

Muthar al Baziji, the executive director of the Rasd Coalition, told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva that the Iranian-backed Houthi militia in Yemen was committing grave violations in Yemen against children.

He added that the coalition monitored and documented the killing of 250 children with live bullets, the sniping of 152 children and the death of 202 children in explosions of landmines planted by the militias over the past four years.

Al Baziji explained that the militia in Yemen committed abuses against women as 204 women were abducted and tortured, said the SPA report.

