Humanitarian Accelerators launched to encourage innovation in Emirati humanitarian initiatives

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2023) The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), and the Government Accelerators announced the launch of the Humanitarian Accelerators, a joint initiative that aims to encourage innovation in Emirati humanitarian initiatives.

The initiative, which is a comprehensive model aimed at accelerating the pace of humanitarian and charity work both locally and globally, was announced at an event attended by Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Teleworking Applications, and Dr. Hamdan Mussallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the board of Directors of the ERC.

The related memorandum was signed by Saeed Al Attar, Assistant Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Secretary-General of the ERC, and Huda Al Hashemi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs.

The Humanitarian Accelerators initiative aims to accelerate the pace of humanitarian and charity projects by generating creative working methodologies that focus on finding solutions to key challenges facing local and international humanitarian and charity work, creating a platform for the work of humanitarian teams from various fields, and empowering the employees of relevant entities and building their capacities.

It also aims to draft a series of steps and procedures that accelerate humanitarian and charity work in collaboration with local and international strategic partners.

United Nations estimates indicate that 339 million people will be in urgent need of humanitarian assistance throughout 2023, with a record rise of 65 million people requiring support compared to 2022.

The initiative is the outcome of a partnership agreement forged between the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and the ERC.

In 2022, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives reached 102 million beneficiaries in 100 countries, spending AED1.4 billion.

The ERC is the UAE’s humanitarian arm, which aims to promote the principles of humanitarian work and support vulnerable people locally and globally.