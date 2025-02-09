Open Menu

Humanitarian Aid Entering Gaza Insufficient To Meet Basic Needs: Oxfam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to meet basic needs: Oxfam

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) Oxfam International has stated that the humanitarian aid currently entering the Gaza Strip is insufficient to cover even a small portion of the people’s urgent needs, which have accumulated over the past 15 months, WAFA news Agency reported.

In a statement today, Oxfam's spokesperson Hadeel Qazzaz, highlighted the dire shortage of clean, drinkable water, which tops the list of essential needs for the people of Gaza. "This shortage is particularly critical given the widespread destruction of water pipelines across the region.

"

Additionally, she pointed out that the healthcare sector continues to face immense challenges, as the deliberate destruction of health infrastructure has left more than 100,000 people injured, underscoring the need for more medical supplies.

Al Qazzaz also pointed out the severe lack of tents and caravans, which has significantly worsened the suffering of displaced citizens, especially during the current cold weather front. “Shelters are overcrowded, and many are unable to accommodate additional displaced persons,” she noted.

Related Topics

Injured Weather Shortage Water Gaza

Recent Stories

Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to mee ..

Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to meet basic needs: Oxfam

6 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statemen ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statements against Saudi Arabia

51 minutes ago
 G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

51 minutes ago
 Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral ..

Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral relations, exchange honours

51 minutes ago
 Arab League condemns irresponsible Israeli stateme ..

Arab League condemns irresponsible Israeli statements about Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago
 Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements again ..

Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements against Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitor ..

Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitors in 2024, up 9% YoY

2 hours ago
 American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx e ..

American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx event

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s centennial celebration

3 hours ago
 Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financia ..

Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financial Innovation Hackathon'

3 hours ago
 UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificia ..

UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificial Intelligence

3 hours ago
 SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers com ..

SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers competition

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East