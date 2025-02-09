Humanitarian Aid Entering Gaza Insufficient To Meet Basic Needs: Oxfam
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2025 | 08:00 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) Oxfam International has stated that the humanitarian aid currently entering the Gaza Strip is insufficient to cover even a small portion of the people’s urgent needs, which have accumulated over the past 15 months, WAFA news Agency reported.
In a statement today, Oxfam's spokesperson Hadeel Qazzaz, highlighted the dire shortage of clean, drinkable water, which tops the list of essential needs for the people of Gaza. "This shortage is particularly critical given the widespread destruction of water pipelines across the region.
"
Additionally, she pointed out that the healthcare sector continues to face immense challenges, as the deliberate destruction of health infrastructure has left more than 100,000 people injured, underscoring the need for more medical supplies.
Al Qazzaz also pointed out the severe lack of tents and caravans, which has significantly worsened the suffering of displaced citizens, especially during the current cold weather front. “Shelters are overcrowded, and many are unable to accommodate additional displaced persons,” she noted.
Recent Stories
Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to meet basic needs: Oxfam
Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statements against Saudi Arabia
G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation
Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral relations, exchange honours
Arab League condemns irresponsible Israeli statements about Saudi Arabia
Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements against Saudi Arabia
Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitors in 2024, up 9% YoY
American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx event
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s centennial celebration
Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financial Innovation Hackathon'
UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificial Intelligence
SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers competition
More Stories From Middle East
-
Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to meet basic needs: Oxfam6 minutes ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statements against Saudi Arabia51 minutes ago
-
G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation51 minutes ago
-
Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral relations, exchange honours51 minutes ago
-
World Governments Summit 2025 names Dubai Chambers as Featured Partner1 hour ago
-
Arab League condemns irresponsible Israeli statements about Saudi Arabia1 hour ago
-
Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements against Saudi Arabia2 hours ago
-
Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitors in 2024, up 9% YoY2 hours ago
-
American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx event2 hours ago
-
UAE President visits King of Bahrain at his residence in Abu Dhabi2 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s centennial celebration3 hours ago
-
Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financial Innovation Hackathon'3 hours ago