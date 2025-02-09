Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to meet basic needs: Oxfam

(@FahadShabbir)

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) Oxfam International has stated that the humanitarian aid currently entering the Gaza Strip is insufficient to cover even a small portion of the people’s urgent needs, which have accumulated over the past 15 months, WAFA news Agency reported.

In a statement today, Oxfam's spokesperson Hadeel Qazzaz, highlighted the dire shortage of clean, drinkable water, which tops the list of essential needs for the people of Gaza. "This shortage is particularly critical given the widespread destruction of water pipelines across the region.

"

Additionally, she pointed out that the healthcare sector continues to face immense challenges, as the deliberate destruction of health infrastructure has left more than 100,000 people injured, underscoring the need for more medical supplies.

Al Qazzaz also pointed out the severe lack of tents and caravans, which has significantly worsened the suffering of displaced citizens, especially during the current cold weather front. “Shelters are overcrowded, and many are unable to accommodate additional displaced persons,” she noted.