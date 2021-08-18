Humanitarian work a foundation of UAE’s soft power: Hamdan bin Zayed

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), said humanitarian work is a foundation of the UAE’s soft power.

Therefore, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has prioritised humanitarian work, he added.

Due to the initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the UAE is addressing current humanitarian challenges in many crisis areas, by launching key initiatives and projects that ensure development and reconstruction and improve services in various fields, he further added.

In his speech on World Humanitarian Day, Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the UAE’s key role in supporting international humanitarian action and launching sustainable projects that help vulnerable and poor communities.

"The UAE’s ongoing foreign aid has been a traditional approach since its formation, along with its unconditional aid aimed at supporting economic growth in underdeveloped countries and providing basic social services to vulnerable communities.

The country is committed to allocating at least 15 percent of its foreign aid for humanitarian purposes," he stressed.

Sheikh Hamdan then pointed out that the UAE has become a key centre for launching creative humanitarian initiatives in relief and development areas.

"We have a strategic reserve of relief materials for emergencies, and we have significant logistical capacities that enable us to help people affected by crises and disasters within a few hours," he further added.

He then reiterated the country’s humanitarian responsibility to ease human suffering, as well as its keenness to defend international humanitarian principles, to achieve happiness and ensure the right to basic needs.

The current crises, conflicts and disasters taking place in many areas require humanitarian organisations and agencies to work harder to better serve those affected, Sheikh Hamdan affirmed while urging them to cooperate to save lives.

He then called on the international community to exert greater efforts to support vulnerable communities and counter the risks threatening millions of people.