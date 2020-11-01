Humanity – HIPA’s new theme for tenth season of competition

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2020) The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award, HIPA, has announced the categories for its tenth season of competition, which will be themed, "Humanity".

The competition’s tenth edition will once again contain four main categories with "Humanity" serving as the main theme, along with both "General" (Colour/Black & White) category and "Portfolio" category. Rounding off HIPA’s categories will be a new category, "Architectural Photography". The 10th session began on Sunday morning, 1st November, 2020 and will continue until midnight of 31st January, 2021, UAE time, on the official website www.hipa.ae The Secretary-General of HIPA, Ali bin Thalith said, "The severity of the challenges that the world has faced since the beginning of this year has led our ideas to bias towards 'humanity' due to the greater value and need for it. These challenges cancelled the distances between peoples and inspired humanity that the situation and the idea have become more imperative than ever before.

Moreover, the arts, being one of the most important factors affecting the process of life, must play its role with full force in achieving the civilisational priorities of peoples, and humanity is among the most important of those priorities.

"This category gives photographers an important opportunity to live with the pulse of international change and translate it with their artistic personality and intellectual vision to enrich the concept at the global level with their distinguished work. We also remind everyone of the grand prize of US$120,000, which is an open prize where the judges can choose the winning photo of the grand prize from any of the categories presented, expanding the scope of competition for this award, which everyone aspires to win."

Submissions for HIPA’s tenth season will be accepted on the official website, www.HIPA.ae. The deadline for submissions will be the 31st January, 2021, at 23.59 (UAE Standard Time).