Humanoid Robot Set To Run Beijing Half-marathon

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2025 | 01:15 PM

Humanoid robot set to run Beijing half-marathon

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2025) Tiangong Ultra, an upgraded version of the China-made "Tiangong" humanoid robot, is currently undergoing tests in preparation for a half-marathon next month in Beijing.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the race, scheduled for 13th April in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area located in the southeastern part of the capital city, will feature both robotic and human athletes competing on the same route. However, they will be assigned to separate tracks to ensure the safety of all participants.

The competition is open to global robot companies, research institutes, robot clubs and universities.

So far, 23 organisations have signed up for the competition.

Bolstered by strong capital investment, China's robotics industry is growing rapidly, with versatile applications becoming increasingly prominent across a wide range of fields, including industrial automation, healthcare and service industries.

According to a report on the humanoid robot industry released at the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, China's humanoid robot market scale was approximately 2.76 billion Yuan (about US$381.28 million) last year.

