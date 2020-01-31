Humid, cloudy weather expected for coming days

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2020) The National Center of Meteorology expects weather over the coming five days to be humid, partly cloudy, and dusty with a probability of fog or mist formations.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued today by the NCM for the coming five days: Friday: Humid at morning with a chance of fog and mist over some internal and coastal areas, especially northward, becoming fair to partly cloudy.

Wind: Light to moderate Northwesterly becoming Northeasterly to Southeasterly, with speed of 16 - 26 reaching 36 km/hr. Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Saturday: Humid at morning with fog and mist formation over internal and coastal areas, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy especially over the coast and north of the country.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly winds in general, with speed of 18 - 28 reaching 38 km/hr. Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Sunday: Cloudy to partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rainfall over some coastal and northern areas early morning.

Wind: Moderate Northwesterly winds, becoming fresh gradually by afternoon over the sea causing blowing suspended dust westward, with speed of 20 - 30 reaching 42 km/hr.

Sea: Moderate, becoming rough gradually by afternoon in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Monday: Humid at morning with probability of fog formation over some eastern internal areas, becoming dusty and partly cloudy at times, with decrease in temperature.

Wind: Moderate to fresh Northwesterly winds especially over the sea causing blowing dust and sand, with speed of 20 - 35 reaching 50 km/hr. Sea: Rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Tuesday: Fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy westward by night.

Wind: Fresh northwesterly winds over the sea morning time, becoming moderate by afternoon, with speed of 20 - 30 reaching 40 km/hr. Sea: Rough, becoming moderate by afternoon in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.