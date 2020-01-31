UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Humid, Cloudy Weather Expected For Coming Days

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 01:30 AM

Humid, cloudy weather expected for coming days

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2020) The National Center of Meteorology expects weather over the coming five days to be humid, partly cloudy, and dusty with a probability of fog or mist formations.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued today by the NCM for the coming five days: Friday: Humid at morning with a chance of fog and mist over some internal and coastal areas, especially northward, becoming fair to partly cloudy.

Wind: Light to moderate Northwesterly becoming Northeasterly to Southeasterly, with speed of 16 - 26 reaching 36 km/hr. Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Saturday: Humid at morning with fog and mist formation over internal and coastal areas, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy especially over the coast and north of the country.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly winds in general, with speed of 18 - 28 reaching 38 km/hr. Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Sunday: Cloudy to partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rainfall over some coastal and northern areas early morning.

Wind: Moderate Northwesterly winds, becoming fresh gradually by afternoon over the sea causing blowing suspended dust westward, with speed of 20 - 30 reaching 42 km/hr.

Sea: Moderate, becoming rough gradually by afternoon in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Monday: Humid at morning with probability of fog formation over some eastern internal areas, becoming dusty and partly cloudy at times, with decrease in temperature.

Wind: Moderate to fresh Northwesterly winds especially over the sea causing blowing dust and sand, with speed of 20 - 35 reaching 50 km/hr. Sea: Rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Tuesday: Fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy westward by night.

Wind: Fresh northwesterly winds over the sea morning time, becoming moderate by afternoon, with speed of 20 - 30 reaching 40 km/hr. Sea: Rough, becoming moderate by afternoon in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Related Topics

Weather Oman

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Center for Genetic Research awarded b ..

15 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Center for Genetic Research awarded b ..

15 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Malala joins global activists in urging world lead ..

2 hours ago

Foreign Minister meets Kenya counterpart in Nairob ..

2 hours ago

Sindh Governor condoles with Maulana Illyas Qadri

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.