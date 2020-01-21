UrduPoint.com
Humid, Cloudy Weather Expected For Coming Five Days

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 01:45 AM

Humid, cloudy weather expected for coming five days

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2020) The National Center of Meteorology expects weather over the coming five days to be humid and partly cloudy, with a probability of fog or mist formations.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM for the coming five days: Tuesday:Humid in the morning with fog or mist formation over some internal areas and partly cloudy especially over the sea and northwards with a probability of light rainfall far Northwards. Wind: Northwesterly, moderate to fresh winds especially over the sea, with speed of 20 - 30 reaching 40 km/hr. Sea: Rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Moderate in Oman Sea.

Wednesday: Humid in the morning over some internal areas and fair to partly cloudy with convective clouds formation eastwards with a chance of rainfall. Wind: Southeasterly to Northeasterly, slight to moderate winds, with speed of 20 - 30 reaching 42 km/hr. Sea: Moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Moderate to rough in Oman Sea.

Thursday:Humid in the morning over some internal areas and fair & partly cloudy to cloudy east and northwards and over the islands with a chance of rainfall.

Wind: moderate to fresh Southeasterly to Southerly winds, becoming Northwesterly winds by evening, with speed of 20 - 30 reaching 45 km/hr. Sea: Rough in the Arabian Gulf and Moderate becoming rough by afternoon in Oman Sea.

Friday: Partly cloudy to cloudy over scattered areas especially coasts and northern areas of the country with a chance of rainfall. Wind: moderate Northwesterly to fresh winds at times, with a speed 20 to 30, reaching 40 km/hr. Sea: Rough to Moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Moderate in Oman Sea.

Saturday:Humid in the morning with a probability of fog or mist formation , becoming partly cloudy to cloudy especially over western and coastal areas with a probability of some rainfall. Wind: Northwesterly, moderate to fresh at times, with a speed 20 to 30, reaching 40 km/hr. Sea: Moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

