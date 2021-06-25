UrduPoint.com
Humid, Cloudy Weather Expected To Continue For Coming Days

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 02:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2021) The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts weather to continue to be humid and cloudy with a chance of convective clouds Eastward and Southward Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM tonight for the rest of the week: Friday: Humid over coastal areas by morning – Fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during daytime – A chance of convective clouds Eastward and Southward by afternoon. Light to moderate wind southeasterly to northeasterly and northwesterly winds freshening at times Eastward, with a speed 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr. Sea tends to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Saturday: Weather: Humid over coastal areas – Fair in general and hazy at times during daytime – A probability of convective clouds by afternoon Eastward.

Wing: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds freshening at times Eastward, with a speed 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.

Sunday: Weather: Hazy and partly cloudy during daytime – Low clouds will appear over costal Eastern areas by morning – A chance of rainy convective clouds formation by afternoon Eastward extending over some internal areas.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds freshening at times and strong with clouds causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed 15 – 25 reaching 45 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Monday: Weather: Hazy and partly cloudy during daytime – Low clouds will appear over costal Eastern areas by morning – A chance of rainy convective clouds formation by afternoon Eastward extending over some internal areas.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds freshening at times and strong with clouds causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed 15 – 25 reaching 45 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Tuesday: Weather: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during daytime – A chance of rainy convective clouds formation by afternoon Eastward.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.

