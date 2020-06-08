Humid, foggy weather expected for coming five days

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) The National Center of Meteorology expects weather over the coming five days to be humid with a chance of mist or fog formations over internal and coastal areas.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued today by the NCM for the coming five days: Monday: Weather: Humid with a chance of mist or fog formation by morning over some internal and coastal areas especially Northward – Hot by daytime – a chance of some convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon, might be associated with rainfall. Wind: Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 18 – 30 reaching 40 km/hr. Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Tuesday: Weather: Fog over some internal and coastal areas by morning especially Northward – Hot by daytime – a chance of some convective clouds Eastward by afternoon associated with rainfall. Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 18 – 30 reaching 40 km/hr. Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Wednesday: Weather: Fog over some internal and coastal areas by morning especially Westward – Hot and Hazy by daytime – a chance of some convective clouds East and Southward by afternoon associated with rainfall.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 18 – 30 reaching 42 km/hr. Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Thursday: Weather: Fog or mist over some internal and coastal areas by morning – Hot and Hazy by daytime – a probability of some convective clouds East and Southward by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 18 – 30 reaching 42 km/hr. Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Friday: Weather: Humid by morning over internal and coastal areas – Hot and hazy by daytime – Cloudy will appear Eastward by afternoon. Wind: Light to Moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly and Northerly winds in general, freshening at times Westward, causing blowing dust over the exposed areas, with a speed of 18 – 28 , reaching 40 km/hr. Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.