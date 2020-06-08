UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Humid, Foggy Weather Expected For Coming Five Days

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 01:30 AM

Humid, foggy weather expected for coming five days

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) The National Center of Meteorology expects weather over the coming five days to be humid with a chance of mist or fog formations over internal and coastal areas.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued today by the NCM for the coming five days: Monday: Weather: Humid with a chance of mist or fog formation by morning over some internal and coastal areas especially Northward – Hot by daytime – a chance of some convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon, might be associated with rainfall. Wind: Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 18 – 30 reaching 40 km/hr. Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Tuesday: Weather: Fog over some internal and coastal areas by morning especially Northward – Hot by daytime – a chance of some convective clouds Eastward by afternoon associated with rainfall. Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 18 – 30 reaching 40 km/hr. Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Wednesday: Weather: Fog over some internal and coastal areas by morning especially Westward – Hot and Hazy by daytime – a chance of some convective clouds East and Southward by afternoon associated with rainfall.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 18 – 30 reaching 42 km/hr. Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Thursday: Weather: Fog or mist over some internal and coastal areas by morning – Hot and Hazy by daytime – a probability of some convective clouds East and Southward by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 18 – 30 reaching 42 km/hr. Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Friday: Weather: Humid by morning over internal and coastal areas – Hot and hazy by daytime – Cloudy will appear Eastward by afternoon. Wind: Light to Moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly and Northerly winds in general, freshening at times Westward, causing blowing dust over the exposed areas, with a speed of 18 – 28 , reaching 40 km/hr. Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Related Topics

Weather Oman

Recent Stories

Bahrain reports 362 coronavirus infections

6 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,045 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

National banks&#039; net foreign assets to AED79.8 ..

1 hour ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses governme ..

3 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

3 hours ago

UAE stocks secure massive gains of AED16.4 bn as t ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.