Hundreds Of Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2025 | 02:15 PM

Hundreds of Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) Hundreds of Israeli settlers, including Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, his wife and members of the Knesset, stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Monday under the protection of Israeli forces, marking the anniversary of the occupation of East Jerusalem.

According to Palestinian local sources, the settlers performed Talmudic rituals and provocative acts in several parts of the mosque's courtyards. At the same time, Israeli police deployed metal barricades around Bab Al-Amoud and the Old City, imposing tight restrictions on Palestinian residents and worshippers.

Large groups of settlers also gathered in Al-Buraq Square to the west of Al-Aqsa Mosque and near Bab Al-Qattanin, where they carried out dances and religious rituals, further heightening tensions in the occupied city.

