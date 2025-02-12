Hungarian Capital Investment In UAE Reaches €35.8 Million In 2024
February 12, 2025
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Balázs Orbán, Political Director to the Prime Minister of Hungary, affirmed that the UAE is one of Hungary’s most important economic partners in the Arab world, noting that total Hungarian capital investment in the UAE reached approximately €35.8 million in 2024.
Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) during his participation in the World Governments Summit 2025 (WGS), Orbán highlighted the continued growth in various areas of bilateral cooperation and noted that the UAE ranked 34th in Hungarian investments.
He stated that the stock of the UAE capital investment in Hungary in 2022 was approximately €292.6 million, adding that by the end of that year, 94 Emirati companies were operating in Hungary, employing more than 1,382 people. This, he said, reflects the strength of bilateral economic relations and the expansion of Emirati investments in Hungary.
Orbán emphasised that the leaderships of both countries share a common vision on numerous international issues, particularly regarding the evolving world order. He stated that Hungary and the UAE view these transformations as opportunities to achieve prosperity, driven by their commitment to policies supporting peace and global cooperation.
He also pointed to the ongoing expansion of trade relations, foreign direct investment, and tourism, as well as strategic cooperation in key sectors such as infrastructure, energy, telecommunications, and defence. He affirmed that the coming period will witness the implementation of agreements in these areas, further strengthening their partnership.
