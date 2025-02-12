Open Menu

Hungarian Capital Investment In UAE Reaches €35.8 Million In 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Hungarian capital investment in UAE reaches €35.8 million in 2024

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Balázs Orbán, Political Director to the Prime Minister of Hungary, affirmed that the UAE is one of Hungary’s most important economic partners in the Arab world, noting that total Hungarian capital investment in the UAE reached approximately €35.8 million in 2024.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) during his participation in the World Governments Summit 2025 (WGS), Orbán highlighted the continued growth in various areas of bilateral cooperation and noted that the UAE ranked 34th in Hungarian investments.

He stated that the stock of the UAE capital investment in Hungary in 2022 was approximately €292.6 million, adding that by the end of that year, 94 Emirati companies were operating in Hungary, employing more than 1,382 people. This, he said, reflects the strength of bilateral economic relations and the expansion of Emirati investments in Hungary.

Orbán emphasised that the leaderships of both countries share a common vision on numerous international issues, particularly regarding the evolving world order. He stated that Hungary and the UAE view these transformations as opportunities to achieve prosperity, driven by their commitment to policies supporting peace and global cooperation.

He also pointed to the ongoing expansion of trade relations, foreign direct investment, and tourism, as well as strategic cooperation in key sectors such as infrastructure, energy, telecommunications, and defence. He affirmed that the coming period will witness the implementation of agreements in these areas, further strengthening their partnership.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Hungary Share Million Arab

Recent Stories

e& supports future of governments as Technology Pa ..

E& supports future of governments as Technology Partner at WGS 2025

2 minutes ago
 Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan on ..

Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan on two-day official visit

16 minutes ago
 UAE President issues resolution reconstituting Art ..

UAE President issues resolution reconstituting Artificial Intelligence and Advan ..

17 minutes ago
 Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone ..

Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone turns out to be marketing stu ..

26 minutes ago
 WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of ..

WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of Productivity Potential Index

31 minutes ago
 Deloitte releases 2 reports on key pillars of gove ..

Deloitte releases 2 reports on key pillars of government transformation, capabil ..

32 minutes ago
Day two of World Governments Summit 2025 features ..

Day two of World Governments Summit 2025 features various events

45 minutes ago
 12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration

12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration

1 hour ago
 ADNOC L&S announces revenue of $3,549 million in ..

ADNOC L&S announces revenue of $3,549 million in 2024

2 hours ago
 61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' A ..

61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' AI at summit in France

2 hours ago
 Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintai ..

Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintain highest level of combat read ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East