Hungary Ramps Up Vaccinations To Fight 'third COVID-19 Wave'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 01:00 PM

Hungary ramps up vaccinations to fight 'third COVID-19 wave'

BUDAPEST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2021) Hungary is ramping up vaccinations to fight "third COVID-19 wave", its Prime Minister has said.

Viktor Orban on Friday said the country's health care system will withstand pressure from a rising third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and ramp up inoculations with new vaccine shipments, Reuters reported.

Several central European countries have struggled to maintain health care services as the coronavirus pandemic spreads rapidly, with Slovakia asking for help from EU partners.

Budapest expects to inoculate 1.2 million people by early March and 2.5 million of its 10 million citizens by early April, Orban told public radio.

