Hunger Crisis In Gaza Worsens Amid Critical Supply Shortages: UN
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2025 | 10:30 AM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2025) The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that the hunger crisis across the Gaza Strip continues to worsen amid critical supply shortages and severe access restrictions.
In its daily report, OCHA stated that as of Sunday, humanitarian partners in central and southern Gaza had exhausted all supplies at their warehouses, at a time when Israeli authorities continue to deny most requests to bring food assistance.
Meanwhile, about 120,000 metric tonnes of food assistance – enough to provide rations to the entire population for more than three months – remains stranded outside Gaza.
Humanitarian partners warned that if additional supplies are not received, the distribution of food parcels to hungry families will remain extremely limited.
More than 50 community kitchens providing over 200,000 meals a day to people in central and southern Gaza would also be at risk of shutting down in the coming days.
OCHA warned that the lack of fuel to power generators is also crippling Gaza’s decimated health system, putting the lives of patients at risk.
Meanwhile, ongoing attacks and hostilities in North Gaza governorate have severely disrupted healthcare services for survivors remaining there.
OCHA reported that Israeli authorities continue to deny UN-led efforts, including the most recent attempt yesterday, to reach North Gaza governorate.
