Hunting Weapons Worth AED35.5 Million Sold At ADIHEX 2019

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 09:45 PM

Hunting weapons worth AED35.5 million sold at ADIHEX 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2019) The total value of hunting weapons sold at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, ADIHEX 2019, which ended yesterday at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, reached AED35.5 million.

Brigadier Salim Hamoud Al Balushi, Chairman of the Security Organising Committee of the Exhibition, said that this level of sales reflects the public's interest in the exhibition and highlighted its success, which is due to its cooperation with the Culture and Heritage Authority, the Abu Dhabi Customs, and other security authorities.

Al Balushi added that the services provided by the committee, most notably the facilities and services available to the general public, the technical inspection of weapons during the event, and the clear requirements for purchasing weapons and acquiring related documents, contributed positively to the exhibition’s marketing, facilitated the purchase of weapons at the event, and helped to increase sales.

