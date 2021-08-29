UrduPoint.com

Hurricane Nora Makes Landfall On Mexico's Southwestern Coast

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 11:45 AM

MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2021) The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) has warned of torrential rains, life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides as Hurricane Nora made landfall on Saturday evening on the northwest coast of the Mexican state of Jalisco.

Nora is expected to produce rainfall totals of 20 to 30 cm, according to the NHC's latest advisory.

Videos posted on social media showed storm surges flooding roads and fierce winds lashing buildings and downing trees.

From the western coast of Mexico, the hurricane is then projected to approach and move into the Gulf of California on Sunday and Monday.

