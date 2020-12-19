Hussain Al Jassmi, ngham to lead inaugural concert at newly opened Khorfakkan Amphitheatre

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2020) SHARJAH, 19th December 2020 (WAM) - The stage is set for the inaugural music concert at Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, managed by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), one of the most prestigious development projects in Sharjah’s eastern region enclave, on December 31 with leading Arab vocalists, Hussain Al Jassmi and Angham, performing a thrilling double act featuring their most popular hits.

Al Jassmi will enchant the audience with his hits, including the chart topper Sittah Al Sobh, Bel Bont el Areed, Ra’ak Allah, and Mohem Jeddan, among other popular numbers, while Angham’s oeuvre will include the immensely popular Shantet Safar, Ya Reitak Fahimni, Sede Wesalak, and Kol Ma N’arrab La Baad.

Tickets can be purchased through platinumlist.net Seating capacity at the amphitheatre has been limited to comply with the precautionary measures against COVID-19. All mandatory measures as specified by the authorities will be followed, including sterilisation of the premises, installation of sterilisation gates, provision of face masks, among others.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau, said: "The Khorfakkan Amphitheatre is part of a series of ongoing development projects launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. The artistic and cultural landmark marks a new milestone in the Emirate’s cultural journey."

"We intend to celebrate Sharjah’s newest cultural landmark with a memorable night of music featuring two prominent superstars. This will be an occasion for the people of the emirate to enjoy an exceptional evening of beautiful music and joy at the emirate’s latest cultural and entertainment destination, while ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all those attending the concert," he added.

The magnificent 190,000-sq.ft. Roman-style amphitheatre was inaugurated by the Ruler of Sharjah on December 14. The semicircular structure has an imposing stone facade that includes 234 arches and 295 columns and is situated on an elevated hillock affording visitors a spectacular view overlooking the Khorfakkan corniche.