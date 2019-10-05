Hussain Al Jassmi to highlight UAE’s culture and talents to world as new Expo 2020 Ambassador

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2019) Emirati singing sensation Hussain Al Jassmi has been named an Expo 2020 Dubai Ambassador, as Expo seeks to spotlight the UAE’s rich culture and showcase its talented population to a global audience in the lead up to the World’s Greatest Show.

One of the Arab world’s foremost artists, Al Jassmi’s impressive catalogue of work includes songs such as Fakadtak and Boshret Kheir. His collaboration with Expo 2020 will drive excitement and national pride around a historic milestone for the UAE, as it prepares to welcome more than 190 countries and millions of visitors to the largest event ever staged in the Arab world.

Hussain Al Jassmi said, "This is a golden opportunity to showcase the potential and talents of the people in this region. I also consider it a perfect opportunity to express pride in my dear country by telling the story of the UAE and Expo 2020 to the whole world. I can’t wait until Expo 2020 Dubai welcomes people and cultures from every corner of the planet to the UAE for a once-in-a-lifetime celebration that also aims to make our world a better place.

"This is a unique opportunity for everyone in the UAE to highlight the nation’s spirit of warmth, optimism and tolerance on the global stage that Expo 2020 provides. As the UAE approaches its Golden Jubilee, I am delighted and honoured to play my part in showing how far we have come in the past 50 years, as well as our limitless aspirations for the future.

"

Al Jassmi’s distinctive music will not only wow visitors at the next World Expo, taking place from 20th October, 2020 to 10th April, 2021, but is also set to engage a wider audience through online channels and other media, particularly as Expo 2020 celebrates its 'One Year to Go' milestone later this month.

Manal Al Bayat, Chief Community Engagement Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "It’s a joy and an honour to be working with Hussain Al Jassmi as an Expo 2020 Dubai Ambassador. He is a much-loved performer who holds the UAE’s values close to his heart and speaks to audiences around the world.

"Hussain is a great choice to showcase the UAE and Arab culture and its rich pool of talent on a global stage. This collaboration exemplifies the world-class entertainment that visitors will experience during the 173 days of Expo 2020 Dubai and we are very pleased that Hussain has joined our Expo family."

Taking place for 173 days, Expo 2020 Dubai is set to attract 25 million visits and more than 200 participants – including countries, corporations, multinational organisations and educational institutions – to explore the theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.