Hussain Sajwani-DAMAC Foundation pledges AED1 million to '100 Million Meals' campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2021) The Hussain Sajwani-DAMAC Foundation has pledged AED1 million to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign, aimed at providing food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 20 countries during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The donation will help provide one million meals to beneficiaries in countries across the middle East, Asia and Africa.

Food parcels, which will enable beneficiaries to prepare their own meals throughout the Holy Month, are distributed in an integrated network of collaboration between the campaign’s organiser Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the United Nations World Food Programme, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), Food Banking Regional Network, and local humanitarian organisations in beneficiary countries.

Every AED1 donated helps provide one meal for beneficiaries in targeted countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Hussain Sajwani, Chairman of DAMAC Properties, said, "We, at the Hussain Sajwani-DAMAC Foundation, are honored to be part of the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign. Our participation in this Ramadan campaign, the largest food distribution drive in the region, emphasizes once again our commitment to supporting the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives that target the most affected people across the world. As a home-grown foundation, we are pleased to give back to the communities where we operate at every chance we get."