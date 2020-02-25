UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hussain Sajwani-DAMAC Foundation Pledges AED3 Million To 'Arab Hope Makers'

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:45 PM

Hussain Sajwani-DAMAC Foundation pledges AED3 million to 'Arab Hope Makers'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) The Hussain Sajwani – DAMAC Foundation, a joint venture between DAMAC Properties and its Chairman, Hussain Sajwani, has pledged AED3 million to the Arab Hope Makers initiative, which was held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

On behalf of his foundation, Hussain Sajwani, who attended the grand finale of the Arab Hope Makers 2020, pledged his contribution for the initiative’s Humanitarian Cause of the Year - the construction of the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre in Egypt.

Once complete, the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre, which is the vision of one of the world’s most respected cardiac surgeons, Dr. Magdi Yacoub, will provide free-of-charge cardiac care and open-heart surgeries to underprivileged families in the region. The new facility will serve 80,000 patients annually and conduct 12,000 surgeries, of which 70 percent will target children.

Speaking at the event, Sajwani said, "I am honoured to be part of the Hope Makers initiative endorsed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. It is an honour to be able to support the construction of Dr.

Magdi Yacoub’s healthcare centre in Cairo, which will help thousands of Arab children and adults suffering from heart diseases. DAMAC Properties and I take great pride in playing an active role in the community in which we serve. We believe that the Private sector must contribute to humanitarian causes to support the sustainable development of the region."

The Arab Hope Makers initiative was launched in 2017, by the Ruler of Dubai to honour individuals, teams or entities who work towards making a positive difference in society without seeking personal gain.

The Hussain Sajwani – DAMAC Foundation has been actively working towards causes that improve the quality of life and community structures in the Arab world. In 2017, the foundation sponsored the One Million Arab Coders imitative, which provides free programming training for one million young Arabs across the region.

The programme has over 700,000 registered students being trained and empowered with the essential future skills required for the labour market by learning the language of the future; coding.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Egypt Dubai Young Rashid Cairo 2017 2020 Market Event From Million Arab Labour

Recent Stories

World spay day observed at University of Veterinar ..

7 minutes ago

Fake currency dealers arrested in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Slams Invit ..

5 minutes ago

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Iran Rises to 95, 1 ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

5 minutes ago

ATC extends judge video leak scandal accused reman ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.