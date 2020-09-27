I Commend courage of UAE in achieving peace: Chinese Professor Huang Jing

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2020) ABU DHABI, 27th September 2020 (WAM) - Professor Huang Jing, Dean of the Institute of International and Regional Studies at the Beijing University of Language and Culture, praised the efforts of the UAE in promoting peace, culminating recently in peace accord with Israel.

He made the statement during a virtual lecture entitled "Towards Peaceful and Prosperous World.. Regional Attitudes and Opportunities after Pandemic", which was organised on Saturday by the World Muslim Communities Council Council.

"The UAE has transferred the Arab-Israeli conflict from the stage of a struggle over 'who we are' to 'what do we want'," said Professor Huang Jing.

He added that this position stems from courage, will, wisdom and visionary insight, praising also the tireless efforts to overcome the challenges facing the Muslim world, including the vision of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 2030. He noted that the Islamic civilisation is open to all cultures.

Professor Huang called the Islamic world to benefit from the "Belt and Road Initiative". The Chinese initiative seeks to connect China with the world, to cooperate and achieve equality among countries by investing in strong infrastructure, as well as upholding values ​​and mutual respect, promoting equality and consistency among all.

He explained that the challenges of the Islamic world can be summarised in three points, which are stopping ideologies that "demonises" Islam; correcting the image of islam and Muslims; sustaining and diversifying the economy and supporting political stability.

Professor Jing is a Chinese thinker with a PhD from Harvard University, which he earned under the supervision of the most famous American thinker, Samuel Huntington.

The World Muslim Communities Council is an international non-governmental organisation, headquartered in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi. It is considered a think tank to rationalize organisations and societies working in Muslim societies, renew their thinking and improve their performance in order to achieve one goal; the integration of Muslim societies in their countries, in a way that their members realise the perfection of citizenship and complete affiliation with the Islamic religion.

The council seeks, through holding dozens of virtual conferences, seminars and activities, to localise the concepts of religious, ethnic and cultural pluralism, in a manner that preserves human dignity and respect for his beliefs, and establishes the values ​​of moderation, dialogue, tolerance and belonging to the homelands.