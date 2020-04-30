‘I still keep social distancing even after my recovery,’ Emirati shares his COVID-19 experience

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2020) ABU DHABI, 30th April 2020 (WAM) – An Emirati man, who has completely recovered from the COVID-19, says he is still keeping social distancing for the safety of his family and society as advised by the health authorities.

"We still maintain social distancing. We do not come too close to each other anymore. Even I don’t hug my children," said Saeed Al Khyeli, 43, who rejoined his family at home after more than two weeks of successful treatment at Al Ain Hospital.

He was discharged after undergoing two tests that confirmed that he was cured of the virus. He had contracted COVID-19 while visiting the United States with his brother who was at the time getting medical treatment.

Al Khyeli and his brother had travelled to New York before the pandemic broke out in February. In March, the UAE government sent a plane to bring them back home.

"We are so grateful," he said. A few days before his arrival to the UAE, he began feeling mild flu-like symptoms. "But I had no fever," he revealed.

"I didn’t feel very sick.

It felt like the regular flu,," said the father of eight children.

"Still, I and my brother decided to self-isolate ourselves. I sent my children to their aunt’s house and stayed in the living room while my brother stayed in another room."

However, Al Ain Hospital contacted Al Khyeli for further tests. The tests all confirmed that he was positive for the coronavirus and therefore he was placed in isolation for over two weeks at the hospital.

"The amount of care I received was unbelievable. The doctors, nurses and even the hospital management were looking after me round the clock," Al Khyeli said.

"This virus is an unwanted guest and I therefore advise everyone to be careful. Only you can invite this virus in and we need to all be careful," he stressed.

He revealed that he rarely leaves the house these days unless absolutely necessary.

"We buy groceries in bulk and everything is first sanitised before use. There are no gatherings anymore; I do not meet friends or go out anymore and I’ve advised everyone to do the same," he said.