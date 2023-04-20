I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2023) The impact of evolving climate change scenarios on law enforcement operations and the role of security forces in responding to the environmental fallout needs to be recognised on a global scale, including through the adoption of the relevant resolution at the United Nations policy-making body, as discussed at the 1st Global Working Group session of the International Initiative of Law Enforcement for Climate (I2LEC).

On Wednesday, the Global Working Group (GWG) of the International Initiative of Law Enforcement for Climate (I2LEC), launched by the UAE Ministry of Interior in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, held its first session, where roles and duties of the members of the working group were established.

The discussion focused on the need for greater institutional recognition of the role of law enforcement in tackling climate change.

The inaugural GWG session gathered representatives from INTERPOL, EUROPOL, U.S.

Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Homeland Security Department, United Nations Development Programme, and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and international private and public stakeholders.

Lt.

Col. Dana Humaid, Director-General of the International Affairs Bureau of the UAE Ministry of Interior, highlighted the fact that members of the GWG agree that it is imperative to give law enforcement agencies the right tools to respond to climate change.

“Despite substantial progress, law enforcement agencies are not ready for tomorrow’s challenges associated with climate change.

This harsh reality needs to be recognised on a global scale so that we can better manage rapidly evolving and challenging climate change scenarios. The wide representation of the global law enforcement community at the I2LEC Global Working Group makes us optimistic about the success of our response to crimes that affect the environment and climate change,” Lt.

Col. Humaid said.

Judge Dr. Hatem Ali, Regional Representative of the UNODC Regional Office for the Gulf Cooperation Council, stressed the importance of all relevant partners being proactive in enhancing collective law enforcement response to preventing and combating crimes that affect the environment, including crimes that impair the resilience of natural ecosystems to withstand climate change.

“I2LEC and the significant cause for law enforcement to address the increasing challenges associated with climate change has to be driven not just by the UAE and the UNODC but by all the important stakeholders that are part of the Global Working Group.

Together, we need to build on the previous achievements reached by the international law enforcement community by sharing expertise, know-how and insights to inform new strategies and key deliverables of I2LEC.

Wide support is crucial to the success of our very important endeavour to tackle the environmental fallout,” said the Regional Director of the UNODC Office.

Dr. Ali added that with all its expertise and strength at regional and global levels, the UNODC lends itself to supporting the UAE in leading this initiative and seeks to embark on all the relevant partnerships at the regional and international levels.

Maj.

Hamad Khatir, Director of International Operations at the UAE Ministry of Interior, said that the GWG members would play a pivotal role in developing guidelines and strategies to strengthen international cooperation and coordination among law enforcement agencies concerning the challenges associated with climate change.



“Among other important priorities, the I2LEC Global Working Group aims to support our efforts in tabling a relevant resolution at the 32nd session of the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, which is to be held this May in Vienna.

We strongly encourage all our partners to support this initiative,” Maj. Khatir said.

After presenting the draft resolution, the UAE Ministry of Interior representative added that I2LEC aims to become a global platform that follows the development and recommendations laid out in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports.

It is about enabling the law enforcement community to prevent, assist and mitigate the challenges associated with climate change.

The GWG’s objectives are to:

• identify the challenges linked to climate change and develop a perspective on future climate scenarios.

• provide guidance on enhancing the capacity of law enforcement agencies to prevent environmental crimes related to climate change.

• enhance cooperation with relevant external stakeholders to raise awareness, increase prevention and build relevant operational and research capacities.

• promote national, regional and international cooperation and coordination among law enforcement agencies in addressing environmental crimes related to climate change.

• support developing and implementing relevant international and regional legal instruments to combat crimes that affect the environment and climate change.

The GWG monthly sessions will be co-chaired by the UAE Ministry of Interior representatives and a representative from the UNODC.

In addition, the GWG participants are invited to contribute to the group's activities, including sharing best practices and providing guidance to law enforcement agencies based on their areas of expertise.

I2LEC was launched in February 2023 on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai, where Lt.

General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the UAE, and Ghada Waly, the Executive Director of the UNODC, reached a high-level agreement to launch a global initiative, aimed at awareness-raising, capacity-building and research concerning crimes that affect the environment and climate change.

I2LEC weaves into the UAE's wider commitment to advance global cooperation on environmental causes.

The UAE was the first country in the region to ratify the historic Paris Agreement, signed in 2015 during the COP21. 2023 is the "Year of Sustainability" in the UAE to foster a global collaboration in seeking innovative solutions to climate-related challenges.

I2LEC will also benefit from the long-standing strategic partnership between the UAE and UNODC on supporting the global efforts against organised crime as well as from UNODC's vast expertise built through the Global Programme on Crimes that Affect the Environment.

