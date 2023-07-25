I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and future plans and projects during virtual press conference

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2023) The Steering Committee of the International Law Enforcement Initiative for Climate (I2LEC) held a virtual press conference, with the participation of representatives of the bodies and institutions represented in the committee working in law enforcement fields.

During the press conference, the committee presented the road map for this global initiative for the years (2023-2025), and a set of its projects approved for implementation within its plans seeking to enhance the leadership of this initiative and expand its positive impact globally.

Speaking at the press conference were Lt. Col. Dana Hamid Al Marzouqi, Director-General of the International Affairs Office at the Ministry of Interior, and Judge Hatem Ali, Head of the United Nations Office for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) States on Drugs and Crime, Assistant Director of the Operations and Coordination Center of the International Criminal Police Organisation - INTERPOL, and Executive Director in the middle East and North Africa of (ESRI).

During the press conference, the developments of this international initiative, the first of its kind in the world, were reviewed.

The agenda also included issues related to climate crimes, assessment of the readiness of countries to deal with such crimes, and global resolutions that support such action, in addition to coordinating to conduct joint operations, under the supervision of the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), to combat climate crimes. The meeting concluded that results relating to these topics would be presented during the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).