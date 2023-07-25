Open Menu

I2LEC Steering Committee Reviews Its Current And Future Plans And Projects During Virtual Press Conference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2023 | 01:30 AM

I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and future plans and projects during virtual press conference

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2023) The Steering Committee of the International Law Enforcement Initiative for Climate (I2LEC) held a virtual press conference, with the participation of representatives of the bodies and institutions represented in the committee working in law enforcement fields.

During the press conference, the committee presented the road map for this global initiative for the years (2023-2025), and a set of its projects approved for implementation within its plans seeking to enhance the leadership of this initiative and expand its positive impact globally.

Speaking at the press conference were Lt. Col. Dana Hamid Al Marzouqi, Director-General of the International Affairs Office at the Ministry of Interior, and Judge Hatem Ali, Head of the United Nations Office for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) States on Drugs and Crime, Assistant Director of the Operations and Coordination Center of the International Criminal Police Organisation - INTERPOL, and Executive Director in the middle East and North Africa of (ESRI).

During the press conference, the developments of this international initiative, the first of its kind in the world, were reviewed.

The agenda also included issues related to climate crimes, assessment of the readiness of countries to deal with such crimes, and global resolutions that support such action, in addition to coordinating to conduct joint operations, under the supervision of the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), to combat climate crimes. The meeting concluded that results relating to these topics would be presented during the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Related Topics

Africa World Police United Nations Drugs Road Middle East Criminals

Recent Stories

Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ ..

Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ award

53 minutes ago
 Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: ..

Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: Sharjah Ruler

2 hours ago
 Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton ..

Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton - Natural Resources Ministry

2 hours ago
 Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food ..

Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food Production - Prime Minister

2 hours ago
 COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems ..

COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems and agriculture are central to ..

2 hours ago
 Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in ..

Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in October - Erdogan

2 hours ago
Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times ..

Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times in 5 Years - Agriculture Minis ..

3 hours ago
 US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagne ..

US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagner Group - Treasury Dept.

3 hours ago
 Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in F ..

Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in FBISE examination

3 hours ago
 Sherry exposes timber mafia's role in illegal defo ..

Sherry exposes timber mafia's role in illegal deforestation; urges action to pro ..

3 hours ago
 US House Panel Considering Vote to Hold Zuckerberg ..

US House Panel Considering Vote to Hold Zuckerberg in Contempt of Congress - Rep ..

3 hours ago
 Adidas raises annual guidance despite profit plung ..

Adidas raises annual guidance despite profit plunge

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East