IACAD announces resumption of prayers in mosques in industrial zones at 30% limit

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2020) The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, IACAD, announced the resumption of prayers in mosques in industrial zones and workers’ cities, starting with today’s fajr prayers, but with a limit of 30 percent of capacity.

However, Friday’s prayers will remain suspended until further notice, the department added.

The decision was made after the implementation of several precautionary procedures and measures covering prayers in mosques, following the announcement of the gradual resumption of prayers in mosques in Dubai.

IACAD officials stressed that the public should remain cautious and follow instructions and preventive measures issued by officials to reduce the spread of coronavirus.