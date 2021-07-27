UrduPoint.com
IACAD Call Centre Receives Over 10,000 Requests Until June

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 01:45 PM

IACAD call centre receives over 10,000 requests until June

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2021) The Customer Service Department of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) received over 4,000 requests to issue a "fatwa", the most requested services, while the request to "declare Islam" was the second most requested service, with more than 2,000 requests until the first half of 2021.

The IACAD call centre received more than 10,000 requests until June as the IACAD services included 54 various services across its sectors.

The semi-annual report indicated that the total requests received during the first quarter were more than 5,000 requests, while the total requests received during the second quarter were more than 4,000 requests.

Adel Juma Matar, Director of Customer Service Department, said that the department is constantly seeking to provide the highest levels of service smoothly and easily to all customers of Dubai in a limited time by relying on the latest technologies.

Hajar Al-Suwaidi, Head of Customer Relations section, explained that IACAD customer service deals with customer inquiries through all available communication channels.

