IACAD issued 37,906 fatwas during Q2, 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2019) The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, IACAD, issued 37,906 oral fatwas through the Ifta department of the IACAD during the second quarter of 2019.

As many as 171 visitors wishing to obtain a fatwa on various subjects were received, and a special team of 16 muftis comprising males and females answered questions about various religious, as well as jurisprudential and Sharia topics.

The data issued by the Ifta department indicated that 12,831 questions were raised, accounting for some 34 percent of the total queries. The number of questions on general matters was 6,314, which is 16.6 percent of the total, while queries related to Dunya issues (day-to-day operations) reached 5,040, accounting for 13.2 percent of the entire count.

The remainder of the oral fatwas presented by the department during this period focused on the issues of the Holy Quran and Hadith, Aqidah, family issues, Ayman (plural of Yamin: swearing by one of the Names or attributes of Allah) and An-Nuthur (plural of An-Nathr: an oath to Allah by which one commits oneself to do any good deed voluntarily, such as fasting for a certain number of days or charity. It is obligatory to fulfil one's Nathr), sacrificing the animals and Aqiqah, and Mirath (inheritance).

Dr. Omar Al Khatib, Executive Director of the Islamic Affairs at the IACAD, said, "It is important that the IACAD plays an essential role in providing fatwas based on religious and jurisprudential principles and contributes to spreading the principles of moderate islam among all Muslims. We have to do this while educating non-Muslims that the values of Islam are based on tolerance and co-existence, in order to combat the destructive and extremist ideology that has nothing to do with our religion."

Dr. Ahmed Abdul Aziz Al Haddad, Director of the Ifta department, said, "The Ifta department provides its services through its various communication channels such as the IACAD’s website, email, face-to-face meetings, mail, radio and tv programmes, as well as an 18-hour-a-day toll-free phone line. The Ifta department is also keen to provide special phone lines for women where female muftis answer their queries, whether they are UAE citizens or from other nationalities residing in the country. Furthermore, we ensure that we answer the online fatwa within 72 hours."

According to the Ifta department, 27,722 oral fatwas were answered during the first quarter of this year, accounting for an increase of 36.7 percent on a quarterly basis.