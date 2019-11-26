UrduPoint.com
IACAD Supports Researchers In Islamic Sciences Through Consultations

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 05:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2019) The Research Department at the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, IACAD, is intensifying its efforts to promote the values of Islamic moderation through the department’s scientific mission.

Through the mission, the department is supporting researchers in Islamic and Arabic studies and bolstering their scientific and cultural work by providing research consultancy.

Ali Hassan Al Marzouqi, Director of the Research Department at the IACAD, said, "As part of its strategy, the IACAD aims to achieve global Islamic leadership by establishing a platform that serves the Quran, Fatwa in accordance with Sharia Law and scientific research. To this end, the research department works tirelessly to support researchers in Islamic sciences by providing consultations.

Al Marzouqi noted that this service allows customers to submit consultation requests in order to prepare for their scientific research simply by selecting the title of the research, references, preparing the research plan, and ways to attain manuscripts. The research consultation service is offered in Islamic sciences such as Quran sciences, Hadith Sharif, Fiqh, Islamic economics, social issues, the Arabic language and others.

The research department employs a distinguished group of researchers who supervise such requests for consultancy in accordance with the criteria set out by the IACAD. The applicant must fill out the approved form to receive research consultations and can reach out to the department through any of the following means: Personal attendance, email, or telephone.

