IACAD to broadcast Eid Takbeer in all Dubai mosques

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, IACAD, has announced that Eid Takbeer will be broadcast through various mosques in Dubai on the morning of Eid al-Fitr.

The broadcast during the current time will help revive the Sunnah and the community’s link with the mosques. Congregational prayers continued to be suspended in mosques.

Mohamed Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Executive Director of the Mosques Affairs Sector, said that Eid Takbeer will be broadcast after the Fajer prayer for an hour before sunrise on the first day of Eid from the mosques’ minarets.

The decision to broadcast Eid Takbeer comes in response to the Dubai community’s wishes.

Al-Falasi further said broadcasting the Takbeer will lift the community’s spirits amidst the current circumstances. Precautionary measures have been imposed to limit the spread of COVID-19 and safeguard public health and safety, he said.

Al-Falasi called on citizens and residents to stay at home and abide by the precautionary guidelines issued by the authorities.