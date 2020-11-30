IACAD to reopen over 766 mosques for Friday prayer in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2020) The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, IACAD, announced the reopening of more than 766 mosques in Dubai for Friday prayers, starting from 4th December, 2020, according to the directives issued by Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

The decision came after setting a set of controls and procedures to be followed by worshippers.

"The suspension of Friday prayers and sermons has been lifted for 766 mosques in Dubai, and due to the current circumstances, temporary mosques have been added, including 60 mosques, to accommodate all worshippers, residents and visitors of Dubai," said Dr. Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director-General of IACAD.

IACAD is working on updating the list of precautionary measures, noting the need to commit to entering and leaving the mosque regularly, he added.

Al Shaibani confirmed that in coordination with the Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, IACAD cooperated with volunteers in every mosque to regulate the entry and exit for worshippers.

Also, they have ensured that if the internal campus is full, worshippers will be directed to use the external squares of the mosque.

The number of worshippers permitted to attend will be reduced by 30 percent of the capacity, with prayers allowed in the outer courtyards and broadcast over loudspeakers. The duration of the prayer speech will not exceed 10 minutes; all those attending must wear a face mask as well as bring their own prayer rug, which must not be left in the mosque or shared with anyone else.

IACAD emphasised the need to follow the instructions and controls for the prayers, which include preventing the distribution of food and water.

The list of the mosques being reopened can be browsed by visiting the IACAD’s official website, as these mosques come according to official conditions and controls within a plan consisting of eight instructions for worshippers and nine general controls to establish prayers in the mosques.