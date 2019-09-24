UrduPoint.com
IAEA Board Of Governors Appoints New Chairperson

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 39 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 01:00 PM

The International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Board of Governors has elected by acclamation Ambassador Mikaela Kumlin Granit of Sweden as the Chairperson of the IAEA’s Board of Governors for 2019–2020. Her one-year term commenced on Monday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) The International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, board of Governors has elected by acclamation Ambassador Mikaela Kumlin Granit of Sweden as the Chairperson of the IAEA’s Board of Governors for 2019–2020. Her one-year term commenced on Monday.

According to an official statement issued by the Agency in Vienna, Ambassador Kumlin Granit is Sweden’s Resident Representative to the Agency and Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organisations in Vienna, as well as Ambassador to Austria, Slovakia and Slovenia. She replaces Ambassador Leena Al Hadid of Jordan.

Granit is a career diplomat who joined the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs in 1994. Prior to taking up her current assignment, she was Deputy Director-General and Head of the Department for European Affairs at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs (2012–2018).

Ambassador Kumlin Granit has held a number of important posts including Foreign Policy Adviser in the Cabinet of the President of the European Council (2010–2012) in Brussels and Director and Foreign Policy Adviser in the Office of the Prime Minister of Sweden (2007–2010).

During the one-day session, the Board of Governors also elected by acclamation the two Vice-Chairs, Governor of Azerbaijan Galib Israfilov and Governor of Egypt Omar Amer Youssef.

Eleven countries have been newly elected to serve on the 35-member IAEA Board of Governors for the period 2019–2020. The election took place on Thursday, 19th September, at the plenary session of the IAEA General Conference.

The newly elected Board members are the following: Estonia, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, Kuwait, Mongolia, Nigeria, Norway, Panama, Paraguay and Saudi Arabia.

