IAEA DG Congratulates UAE On Achieving First Criticality Of Unit 1 Of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 08:45 PM

IAEA DG congratulates UAE on achieving first criticality of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2020) Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, congratulated the UAE on achieving the first criticality of Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

"This is an important milestone towards commercial operations and generating clean energy," he tweeted today.

