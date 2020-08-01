IAEA DG congratulates UAE on achieving first criticality of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 08:45 PM
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2020) Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, congratulated the UAE on achieving the first criticality of Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.
"This is an important milestone towards commercial operations and generating clean energy," he tweeted today.