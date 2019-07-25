IAEA names acting director general after Amano

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2019) International Atomic Energy Agency,IAEA, announced on Thursday the designation of Cornel Feruta as acting Director General of the agency.

As a consequence of the recent passing away of Director General Yukiya Amano, and in order to ensure orderly and smooth functioning of the Agency, members of the board decided to hold an extraordinary meeting in which they have decided to designate the Romanian official as acting director general.

During the meeting, all attendees stood a moment of silence as a respect gesture for the achievements of the late Japanese director.