IAEA reviews applications for new leadership following death of Director-General

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) The governments of Argentina, Burkina Faso, Romania and Slovakia have submitted candidates for the position of Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, to the Agency's board of Governors.

An official statement issued by the Agency stated that Argentina has nominated Rafael Mariano Grossi and Burkina Faso Lassina Zerbo. Meanwhile, Romania has nominated Cornel Feruta, and Slovakia Marta Ziakova.

The four candidates were nominated in accordance with the procedures for appointing a new Director-General agreed by the Board on 1st August after the passing away of Director-General Yukiya Amano.

The 5th September was the deadline for nominations and Board Chair Leena Al-Hadid, Ambassador of Jordan, on 6th September informed IAEA Member States of the nominations she had received.

The Board expects to appoint a Director-General in October and, in any case, envisages that the person appointed will assume office no later than 1st January, 2020.

In order to be appointed, a candidate must secure a two-thirds majority in the 35-member IAEA Board of Governors. If a two-thirds majority is not achieved, the nomination process begins again.

The Board’s appointment of a new Director-General will be submitted for approval by the IAEA General Conference.