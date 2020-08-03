IAEA supports UAE in its nuclear power ambitions, says IAEA Diretor-General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2020) Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, has congratulated the UAE for achieving first criticality of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant .

In a statement on the occasion, Grossi affirmed the IAEA's support for the UAE in establishing nuclear power.

"The IAEA supports the UAE and other countries that opt for introducing nuclear power, which plays a key role in achieving clean and affordable energy and in tackling climate change," he said.