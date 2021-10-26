IAEA’s ConvEx-3 'Barakah UAE' Exercise Kicks Off

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) The UAE today kicked off the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) ConvEx-3 'Barakah UAE', which will run for two days under the supervision of the IAEA, featuring the participation of more than 75 countries and 12 international organisations.

The national teams responsible for overseeing the exercise had completed their preparations to begin this major international event, which is being implemented under the supervision of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), and in accordance with the regulatory framework of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), and with the participation of Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, Nawah Energy Company (Nawah), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and a number of other concerned authorities.

On this occasion, Hamad Saif Al Kaabi, Director of the Hazardous Material Incidents Department at NCEMA, said that the ConvEx-3 'Barakah UAE' is an opportunity to demonstrate the preparedness and capabilities of the emergency and crisis system of the UAE's nuclear sector.

We also aim to highlight the readiness of participating teams of our local and international partners in cases of radiological and nuclear emergencies, he added.

Aayda Al Shehhi, Director of the Radiation Safety Department at FANR, stated, "The security and safety of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant is a priority for FANR. We are working closely with our national and international partners, particularly the IAEA, to enhance the response system for nuclear or radiological emergencies."

Mohammed Al Qamzi, Director of the Emergency Preparedness Department at Nawah, said that the Emirati professionals working within the emergency response system at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant are fully prepared to complete the exercise, thanks to their high competence and the periodic training exercises conducted.

To ensure the readiness of all partners participating in the international exercise, last September, the UAE conducted 36 hours of rehearsals that measured the readiness of the UAE’s response capabilities in the vicinity of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, by conducting mock drills that simulate nuclear emergency scenarios, in line with the actual ConvEx-3 exercise, to identify possible complications and areas of improvement.

The Barakah Nuclear Power Plant is one of the world's most advanced nuclear energy plants, as it is incorporates several cutting-edge security systems designed to ensure the safety of the plans and prevent radiation leaks even in the harshest conditions.

This exercise provides an ideal platform to demonstrate the capabilities and competency of specialised and highly trained national cadres, who work around the clock alongside international experts at Barakah, as part of the emergency response system.

The ConvEx-3 exercise is one of the world's most complex exercises and takes place every three to five years to test the response capabilities and early notification to the international emergencies in cases of nuclear or radiological emergencies, according to the international emergency conventions. It is also an opportunity to evaluate the adequacy of current communication and cooperation protocols, as well as identify areas of improvement in the national and international response systems.