IATA projects 5.5% growth in global air cargo in 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 09:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) Brendan Sullivan, Global Head of Cargo at the International Air Transport Association (IATA), affirmed that the global air cargo sector is on track to achieve sustainable growth in 2025, despite ongoing challenges and uncertainty clouding the global economic outlook.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Cargo Symposium 2025, which began today in Dubai, Sullivan stated that current projections indicate global air cargo growth of 5.5 percent in 2025 – a figure that surpasses the anticipated growth of the global GDP.

He noted that this positive outlook follows a strong performance in 2024, during which air cargo carriers capitalised on improved global demand. He added that this momentum is expected to continue into the coming year, even amid economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Regarding the middle East, Sullivan said the region, particularly the UAE, is well positioned to align with global growth trends due to its advanced infrastructure and strong focus on expanding its logistics capabilities.

“What we’ve heard from Emirates SkyCargo confirms that this region is highly connected to the world and is making significant investments in infrastructure and customer-centric solutions delivered with high levels of flexibility and professionalism,” he said.

Sullivan highlighted the region’s promising potential to expand its market share in specialised cargo sectors, such as pharmaceuticals and perishables, which will continue to rely heavily on air transport and are expected to see marked growth in the coming years.

Commenting on the potential impact of delayed new aircraft deliveries on the air cargo sector, Sullivan explained that such delays primarily affect future expansion plans and operational efficiency, particularly in terms of fuel consumption.

He noted that while the current fleet continues to operate at full capacity, it is ageing, meaning the greatest impact lies in efficiency rather than the volume of daily cargo operations.

