UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IATA Welcomes Resumption Of Air Connectivity Between Key Nations In Middle East

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 04:00 PM

IATA Welcomes resumption of air connectivity between key nations in Middle East

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2021) AMMAN, 9th January 2021 (WAM) – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) welcomed the signing of the ‘solidarity and stability’ Al Ula agreement that will see Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates and Egypt open their air, land and sea borders with Qatar.

IATA said the agreement paves the way for commercial airlines to resume regional connectivity which will shorten flight times and provide essential air links to families and businesses across the region.

"The reopening of airspace with Qatar by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates and Egypt is welcome news for the region, passengers and the aviation industry during these very difficult times.

It will permit the resumption of direct flights between these countries and Qatar, eliminating complex transit travel itineraries that saw typical journey times increase from under an hour to over five hours in some cases. The agreement will facilitate the transportation of COVID-19 vaccines globally given the region’s strategic location," said Muhammad Al Bakri, IATA’s Regional Vice President for Africa and the middle East.

Related Topics

Africa Egypt Qatar Amman Bahrain Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Middle East January From Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,998 new COVID-19 cases, 2,264 reco ..

5 minutes ago

Indonesian Sriwijaya flight 182 goes missing north ..

8 minutes ago

Players’ retention, release and trade for upcomi ..

21 minutes ago

Prime minister in Quetta to condole Hazara miners' ..

6 minutes ago

Weekly inflation witnesses nominal increase of 0.0 ..

6 minutes ago

Footwear exports decrease by 8.66% in 5 months

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.