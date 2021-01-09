IATA Welcomes resumption of air connectivity between key nations in Middle East

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2021) AMMAN, 9th January 2021 (WAM) – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) welcomed the signing of the ‘solidarity and stability’ Al Ula agreement that will see Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates and Egypt open their air, land and sea borders with Qatar.

IATA said the agreement paves the way for commercial airlines to resume regional connectivity which will shorten flight times and provide essential air links to families and businesses across the region.

"The reopening of airspace with Qatar by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates and Egypt is welcome news for the region, passengers and the aviation industry during these very difficult times.

It will permit the resumption of direct flights between these countries and Qatar, eliminating complex transit travel itineraries that saw typical journey times increase from under an hour to over five hours in some cases. The agreement will facilitate the transportation of COVID-19 vaccines globally given the region’s strategic location," said Muhammad Al Bakri, IATA’s Regional Vice President for Africa and the middle East.