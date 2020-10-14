Ibrahim Bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital receives Diamond Award from World Stroke Organisation

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced that Ibrahim bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah has received the Diamond Award from the World Stroke Organisation, WSO, in recognition of the hospital’s continued efforts in upskilling its stroke management services, making it the first in the UAE and Gulf Countries to win this prestigious award.

The key performance drivers within stroke care have shown that more than 80 per cent of patients getting the necessary lifesaving intervention in less than 60 minutes. This is coupled with strong collaboration from the national ambulance service, which pre-notifies the hospital before the arrival of any patient, as well as the seamless synergy and cooperation between key departments such as neurology, emergency, and radiology.

In addition, the hospital has embraced key activities that focused on embedding best practices in stroke management including simulations, training programmes tailored for nurses and neurologists which helped identify gaps and build more efficiently.

The Angels World Stroke Organisation Award is an award extended every quarter by the WSO in partnership with the Angels initiative to recognise the efforts of the stroke centres.

The Angels initiative, one of Boehringer Ingelheim’s partnership projects aims at improving stroke care by providing several educational platforms that are endorsed and approved by both the WSO and the European Stroke Organisation, ESO.

Lauding the outstanding achievement, Dr.

Youssif Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation said such awards are a testament to the efficiency of the UAE’s health system.

"We are reaping the fruits of the country’s investment in the health infrastructure, the attraction of the medical innovations to improve healthcare approaches, the adoption of a proactive care model in diagnostics, the continuation of a patient’s treatment journey, and the integration of smart services and AI into the healthcare," he added.

Congratulating the hospital team on this prestigious award, Dr. Kalthoum Al Baloushi, Director of MoHAP’s Hospitals Administration, said, "Such recognitions underline the efficiency and commitment to applying all the adopted programmes and protocols in a very professional manner to ensure the provision of optimal healthcare services for our patients."

Dr. Yousef El Tayer, manager of the hospital, stated "In 2019, we started quality monitoring, which was facilitated by our partners, Boehringer Ingelheim, to meet global requirements and drive key performance indicators which include door to needle time, thrombolysis rate, and target post-acute care. This has helped us get recognised for three major awards."

Ousama Alhaj, General Manager and Head of Human Pharmaceuticals – Gulf at Boehringer Ingelheim, said, "We work tirelessly with our partners in the UAE and the region to develop comprehensive stroke management protocol which focuses on the prevention of stroke and fast-tracking treatment to save lives."