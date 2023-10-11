ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2023) The ICA Abu Dhabi 2023 Archives Hackathon is providing a nurturing platform for the creative and innovative ideas of youth and future generations and fosters a competitive environment for selected students from schools and universities to present their innovative concepts regarding the future of the archival sector on a global scale.

The three-day Hackathon, which opened on Tuesday, is held as part of the International Council on Archives (ICA) Congress Abu Dhabi 2023

The Hackathon, held for the first time in the history of the ICA Congress, is hosting up to 15 teams of students from high schools and universities in the country. It will offer substantial prizes, with a reward of $20,000 for the winning university team and $10,000 for the winning high school team.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Hamad Al Mutairi, Director of the Archives Department at the National library and Archives, said, "We received numerous applications from schools and universities eager to participate in the Hackathon, and the submissions were evaluated. The most promising proposals were chosen for this unique educational event.

"

He explained that the participating students in the Hackathon face various challenges related to the archival sector and document management. The teams will tackle these challenges and develop innovative initiatives and projects that contribute to solving issues concerning the archival sector, whether locally or globally.

These projects will leverage the students' advanced ideas to transform records into data and a knowledge system that benefits the world, he added.

Several students participating in the event said that the archival sector offers numerous opportunities that encourage young people to join it, especially with the current trend towards relying on advanced technologies to create an advanced records and document system linked to the nation's history.

The ICA Congress - Abu Dhabi 2023 is held under the theme "Enriching Knowledge Societies", providing a platform for the leaders of the global archive sector to put forward ideas and innovative research and for specialists to share their visions and ideas on the topics for discussion.