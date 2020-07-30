ICA Board of Directors discusses solutions, initiatives to support recovery from coronavirus

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2020) The Board of Directors of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, ICA, discussed a series of solutions and initiatives to support the recovery period from the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

It also discussed a programme to gradually ease restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 and an organisational structure project aimed at achieving the ICA’s strategic objectives.

The discussion took place during the board’s third meeting in 2020, which was held via video conferencing, chaired by Ali Mohammed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the ICA’s Board of Directors, and attended by the board’s members.

At the start of the meeting, Al Shamsi praised a programme related to returning residents based on adopted protocols, in coordination with relevant partners, as well as the quality services provided by ICA to its customers during the pandemic while urging everyone to continue their hard work and support the national efforts to counter the pandemic.

He also stressed the importance of providing facilities to investors and entrepreneurs and launching initiatives that support economic activities, to reinforce the UAE’s attractive investment environment and its social and economic competitiveness.

At the end of the meeting, Al Shamsi instructed the board to continue its joint efforts to counter the pandemic, by launching initiatives that support relevant government programmes and plans while expressing his appreciation for the role of frontliners in facing the pandemic and their sacrifice and devotion.