ICA Commends UAE’s Efforts To Preserve Important Historic Documents

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2023 | 07:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2023) Carlos Serrano Vásquez, Executive Director of the International Council on Archives (ICA), commended Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 2023, which began today under the theme “Enriching Knowledge Societies.”

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Vásquez said that the congress is a global platform for archivists to share innovative ideas and research and for experts in related fields to collaborate and discuss the latest trends.

It is also a valuable opportunity to establish direct relationships with key stakeholders in the middle East, he added, lauding the work of the UAE and the National library and Archives to preserve significant historical documents and make them available for future generations.

“The congress, which has not taken place in the Middle East for 19 years, is a remarkable event that combines entertainment and cultural heritage. I am delighted to join participants from around the world who travelled to Abu Dhabi to explore various issues related to archiving, such as record collection, digital preservation and the role of peace, tolerance, emerging technologies, and other contemporary topics in our community,” he said.

